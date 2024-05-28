Giorgio's Merrimack
Appetizers
- Sicilian Arancini
Crispy creamy risotto balls stuffed with slowly braised short rib, served with marinara sauce. contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat$13.99
- Chicken Pops
Home made "chicken nuggets" crispy fried and served with house made feta dipping sauce. Contains: Wheat, Soy, Eggs, Milk$10.99
- Ricotta Baked Meatballs
All beef meatballs baked with ricotta, mozzarella and marinara. Contains: Milk, Eggs, Wheat$13.99
- Greek Fries
Tossed with lemon, oregano, and Romano. Served with creamy feta dipping sauce. Contains: Wheat, Soy, Milk$9.99
- Fresh Hummus and Pita
Roasted garlic, chick pea and Tahini pure topped with red onion, hot pepper relish and olive oil: served with grilled Pita. Contains: Wheat, Soy$9.00
- Tzatziki
Greek yogurt, shredded cucumber, garlic and dill served with grilled pita.$9.00
- Cheesy Garlic Bread
Home made Ciabatta bread toasted with garlic olive oil rub and mozzarella. Saved with a side of our marinara. Contains: Wheat, Milk$9.99
- PEI Mussels
Fresh PEI mussels steamed in your choice of Lemon Wine Sauce, Marinara, or Fra Diavolo. Contains: Shel fish, Milk(white sauce)$18.99
- Calamari
Fresh local, crispy fried calamari with lemon aioli and marinara. Contains: Shellfish, Wheat, Soy, Eggs$17.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
With cocktail sauce. Contains: Shellfish$12.99
- Short Rib Phyllos
Crispy phyllo rolls filled with braised short rib, mushrooms, caramelized onions, fontina cheese and topped with peppercorn cream sauce. Contains: Soy, Milk, Gluten$16.99
- Lemon-Pepper Fried Scallops
Lightly battered, crispy fried and tossed in lemon pepper spices served with coleslaw and lemon-aioli. Contains: Shellfish, Wheat, Soy, Eggs$17.99
- Tuna Tartare
Spice coated Yellow-Fin Tuna, seared and sliced over red wine vinaigrette dressed greens topped with a Sicilian chutney and drizzled with Lemon-Aioli. Contains: Soy$17.99
Soup and Salads
- Cup Chicken Minestrone
Braised pulled chicken, beans, vegetables and kale in a hearty tomato broth. Contains: Soy$5.99
- Bowl Chicken Minestrone
Braised pulled chicken, beans, vegetables and kale in a hearty tomato broth. Contains: Soy$12.99
- Quart Chicken Minestrone
Braised pulled chicken, beans, vegetables and kale in a hearty tomato broth. Contains: Soy$16.99
- Side El Greco
Garden vegetables, Feta, olives and pepperoncini on mixed greens with a side of red wine "House" vinaigrette. Contains: Milk$5.99
- Entree El Greco
Garden vegetables, Feta, olives and pepperoncini on mixed greens with a side of red wine "House" vinaigrette. Contains: Milk$12.99
- Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons with a side of home made caesar dressing. Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Soy, Milk$5.99
- Entree Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan and homemade croutons with a side of home made caesar dressing. Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Soy, Milk$12.99
- Grilled Romaine Salad
Grilled Romaine, Bermuda onion, chopped tomatoes, crumbled feta, apple-wood smoked bacon, creamy feta dressing. Contains: Milk, Soy, Eggs$16.99
- Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad
Breaded and fried goat cheese, with strawberry slices, toasted almonds and honey orange vinaigrette. Contains: Eggs, Soy, Nuts, Milk, Glutten$14.99
- Costas Steak Salad
Grilled marinated steak tips with tomatoes, gorgonzola and mushrooms on top of mixed greens topped with fried onion strings. Contains: Soy, Glutten, Milk$29.99
- Chicken Waldorf Salad
A salad of roasted chicken, grapes, apples and walnuts all tossed in a creamy citrus mayonnaise over fresh greens. Contains: Nuts, Eggs, Soy$19.99
- Funky Burrata Caprese
Creamy Burrata mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, crispy fried artichokes, fresh basil, balsamic reduction and EVVO. Contains: Eggs, Gluten, Milk$16.99
Timeless Italian Classics
- Chicken Parmesan
Melted Mozzarella , Parmesan and Romano topped with fresh marinara and your choice of pasta. Contains: Gluten, Eggs, Milk$22.99
- Eggplant Parmesan
Melted Mozzarella , Parmesan and Romano topped with fresh marinara and your choice of pasta. Contains: Gluten, Eggs, Milk$22.99
- Veal Parmesan
Melted Mozzarella , parmesan and romano topped with fresh marinara and your choice of pasta.$26.99
- The Italian Feast
All the classics: Chicken Parmesan, meatball, sausage and 6-cheese ravioli Contains: Eggs, Milk, Gluten$25.99
- Chicken Marsala
Pan roasted chicken in a caramelized onion, mushroom and prosciutto Marsala sauce. Topped with mozzarella and your choice of pasta. Contains: Gluten, Soy, Milk$22.99
- Veal Marsala
Breaded Veal cutlet topped with prosciutto and melted mozzarella over your choice of pasta tossed in a sweet caramelized onion and mushroom Marsala sauce. CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE$26.99
- Chicken Picatta
Pan roasted chicken, capers and artichokes in a lemon wine herb butter sauce. Tossed with your choice of pasta. Contains: Gluten, Milk$22.99
- CBZ
Pan roasted chicken, broccoli and Ziti in our classic Romano garlic butter herb cream sauce. Contains: Gluten, Milk$21.99
- Seafood Florentine$25.99
- Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp, charred tomatoes in a garlic lemon butter Scampi Sauce tossed with linguine. Contains: Shellfish, Milk, Gluten$22.99
- Mama's Lasagna
Layers of Pasta, cheese and Marinara sauce. Contains: Gluten, Eggs, Milk$14.99
- Shrimp & Scallop Fra Diavolo
Scallops, shrimp and linguine in feta-mushroom Fra Diavolo sauce.$25.99
- Marinara
Our Classic Marinara sauce.$12.99
- Alfredo
Our homemade creamy Alfredo sauce.$15.99
- Fra Diavolo
Spicy red sauce.$15.99
- Spinach Vodka Crema Rosa
Vodka Crema Rosa with spinach.$17.99
- Home Made Basil Pesto
Home made fresh basil pesto. Contains: Nuts, Milk$17.99
Surf-N-Turf
- Brother Costas Steak Tips
Marinated sirloin tips served with potato lasagna, garlic broccoli and fried onion strings.$29.99
- Coriander Salmon
Salmon stacked on seared tomatoes, hummus, baby spinach and balsamic reduction glaze.$29.99
- Lamb Gyro Plate
Lamb strips, greek fries, tomatoes and red onion with tzatziki and pita. Contains: Gluten, Milk$25.99
- Herb Baked Haddock
Lemon-butter-herb baked fresh haddock over a purple rice and quinoa pilaf with tender brocolli.$25.99
- Seafood Casserole
Haddock, shrimp, and scallops baked with buttery ritz crackers, scooped over homemade mafaldine pasta tossed with tender spinach in a lobster-infused cream sauce.$29.99
- Fish-N-Chips
Crispy beer battered haddock, lemon-seasoned fries, crispy onion strings, house coke-slaw, lemon aioli.$24.99
- Fisherman's Feast
Crispy beer battered haddock, shrimp, and scallops over lemon - seasoned French fries, fried onions, cabbage slaw and lemon aioli .$34.99
Alex's Homemade Pasta
- Butternut Squash Ravioli
Home made Butternut squash filled pasta, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds and shaved parm in a browned butter sage sauce. Not gluten free$23.99
- Zucchini Noodles
Fresh sautéed zucchini noodles, Kalamata olives and artichokes in home made basil pesto over a pool of tomato sauce and feta crumbles.$21.99
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli Carbonara
In a mushroom bacon spinach cream sauce.$24.99
- Tuscan Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, prosciutto and mozzarella served over lemon-butter home made mafaldine pasta with grape tomatoes, arugula and balsamic glaze.$23.99
- Chicken Spinach Manicotti
Pasta stuffed with wine braised chicken, tender spinach and ricotta, topped with melted mozzarella and vodka cream sauce.$24.99
12" NY Style Pizza
- 12" Cheese Pizza
Your choice of sauce and toppings$12.99
- 12" Prosciutto and Fresh Mozzarella Pizza
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and tomato with fresh arugula, Parmesan and a balsamic and EVOO drizzle.$17.99
- 12" Roasted Garlic Margherita
Roasted whole garlic cloves, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil with EVOO drizzle$16.99
- 12" Mediterranean Veggie Pizza
Garlic and herb crust with roasted red peppers, artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, feta and basil pesto drizzle$17.99
- 12" Giorgio's Signature Pizza
Extra Cheese, Extra Pepperoni and Fried Ravioli Can not be gluten free$17.99
- 12” Spinach & Feta
Garlic & herb crust, baby spinach, diced tomatoes, crushed feta and mozzarella.$15.99
- 12” Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Roasted Chicken and tender broccoli topped with mozzarella on a bed of Alfredo.$17.99
- 12” Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ricotta and mozzarella.$16.99
- 12” Lo Speciale
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bell pepper, red onion, Kalamata olive, roasted garlic, sauce and mozzarella.$16.99
- 12” Buffalo Chicken
Crispy chicken pops , hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles and mozzarella. Can not be gluten free$17.99
- 12” Hawaiian
Sweet Capicola ham, sweet pineapple, tomato sauce, cheese & basil pesto.$17.99
- Italian Stromboli
Pepperoni, capicola, prosciutto, salami, hot banana peppers, basil, ricotta, mozzarella and of marinara. Can not be Gluten Free$17.99
- Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Your choice of sauce and toppings$14.99
18" NY Style Pizza
- 18" Cheese Pizza
Your choice of sauce and toppings$18.99
- 18" Prosciutto and Fresh Mozzarella Pizza
Garlic crust, Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella and tomato with fresh arugula, Parmesan and a balsamic and EVOO drizzle.$28.99
- 18" Roasted Garlic Margherita
Roasted whole garlic cloves, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil with EVOO drizzle$26.99
- 18" Mediterranean Veggie Pizza
Garlic and herb crust with roasted red peppers, artichokes, tomatoes, spinach, feta and basil pesto drizzle$28.99
- 18" Giorgios Signature Pizza
Extra Cheese, Extra Pepperoni and Fried Ravioli$28.99
- 18” Buffalo Chicken
Crispy chicken pops, hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles and mozzarella.$27.99
- 18” Spinach & Feta
Garlic & herb crust, fresh baby spinach, diced tomatoes, crushed feta and mozzarella.$25.99
- 18” Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Roasted chicken, and tender broccoli topped with mozzarella on a bed of Alfredo.$27.99
- 18” Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ricotta and mozzarella.$26.99
- 18” Lo Speciale
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bell pepper, red onion, Kalamata olive, roasted garlic, sauce & mozzarella.$27.99
- 18” Hawaiian
Sweet Capicola ham, sweet pineapple, tomato sauce, cheese & basil pesto.$28.99
Sandwiches
- Chicken Parm Sub
Toasted with lots of cheese and marinara$14.99
- Eggplant Parm Sub
Toasted with lots of cheese and marinara$14.99
- Meatball Parm sandwich
Topped with roasted peppers and onion lots of cheese and marinara$14.99
- Spartan Lamb Gyro
Tzatziki, tomatoes, red onions and parsley.$15.99
- Chicken Caprese
Grilled chicken, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction, EVOO.$15.99
- Toasted Italian
Imported meats, mozzarella, sweet onion marmalade, roasted red peppers, olive oil, balsamic reduction.$14.99
- Crispy Haddock Wrap
Lemon aioli, chopped tomatoes, greens and red onion.$16.99
- Waldorf Chicken Wrap
Roasted chicken, grapes, apples, walnuts and greens tossed in a citrus mayonnaise dressing in a wheat wrap.$15.99
- Veggie Wrap
Garbanzo bean hummus, tomatoes, greens, garden vegetables, feta, and our house dressing.$13.99
Desserts
- Maria's Tiramisu
Sweetened mascarpone, Kahlua and espresso soaked ladyfingers layered and topped with cocoa.$11.00
- Limoncello Cake
Lemon cake with limoncello infused cream.$10.00
- Chocolate Truffle
Moist chocolate cake with a silky chocolate cream filling, smothered in chocolate ganache finished with chocolate curls.$10.00
- Dulce De Leche Torte
Three layers of vanilla cake, dulce de leche mousse and caramel served with fresh berries.$10.00
- Chocolate Cannoli
Crispy chocolate covered cannoli filled with sweetened ricotta$4.75
- Mini White Chocolate Creme Brulee
Velvety vanilla and white chocolate custard with a contrasting layer of burnt sugar.$4.50
- Mini Maria's Tiramisu
Sweetened mascarpone, Kahlua and espresso soaked ladyfingers layered and topped with cocoa.$5.00
- Summer S’Mores
Toasted marshmallow, homemade chocolate, sandwiched in a graham cracker with Dutch chocolate drizzle.$5.00
- Cake Cutting Fee$3.00
Sides
- Side Garlic Broccoli$5.49
- Side Celery and Carrots$2.49
- Side Sauteed Spinach$5.99
- Side French Fries$4.99
- Side Pasta Marinara$6.99
- Meatball$3.00
- Sausage$3.00
- 5oz Bread Dip$4.95
- 8oz Bread Dip$8.95
- 16oz Bread Dip$14.95
- Loaf of Bread$6.00
- Extra Bread$2.00
- GF Pita Chips$4.00
- Extra Pita$2.00
- Pint Marinara$8.00
- Side Potato Lasagna$8.00
- Extra Tzatziki$2.00
- Extra Picatta$2.50
- Extra Marsala$2.50
- Extra Fra Diavolo$3.00
- Extra Alfredo$3.00
- Extra Marinara$1.50
- Extra Dressing$2.00
- Extra Aioli$2.00
- Extra Cocktail sauce$2.00
- Side Pesto$3.00
Little G's
- Little G Pops and Fries
Crispy chicken pops with french fries.$10.99
- LIttle G Pasta Marinara
Kids penne with marinara.$8.99
- Little G Ravioli
6-Cheese ravioli with marinara sauce.$9.99
- Little G Mac N Cheese
Penne Pasta tossed in cheese sauce.$9.99
- Little G CBZ
Chicken, broccoli, penne pasta in a creamy butter sauce.$10.99
- Little G Butter pasta$8.99
- Add Meatball$3.00